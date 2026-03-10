Chelsea Green Reveals The Match That Inspired Her To Become A Wrestler

WWE star Chelsea Green appeared on the Nikki & Brie Show, where she discussed her journey into pro wrestling.

Green said, “I found myself Googling how to be a WWE diva. And I always told the story of the match being Nikki vs. Naomi, but actually I did my research this year and it was Miss Brie vs. Naomi. I immediately found the match and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that is Brie.’ The match that I saw was Brie vs. Naomi. And I was like, ‘I need to do this.’ So, I Googled how to be a WWE Diva. And I was doing bartending, I was kind of personal training. And then I was getting in the ring and training with Lance Storm in Calgary. And I thought it was kind of like more of a hobby-slash-joke I guess, because I never really thought that this was going to be my entire life moving forward. But once I got in the ring, I just fell so deeply in love with it because it combined everything that I loved into one. I’m sure you guys feel the same way, right? Like, you get to dress up. You get to really embody a superhero and dress in sparkles, and do the glam, but you’re also doing things that are so badass. And you’re using that side of you that you use for soccer and track and dance and gymnastics, and all the things. And I was like, ‘Man, this is it. This is what I need to be doing.’ And you know Brie, when I got in the ring and spoke on that microphone for the first time um with you and Stephanie, that was the first time I had ever held a microphone in my life.”

On being slapped by Brie Bella in a segment during her WWE debut:

“There’s so many parts to this one. One, Brie has the craziest slap that I’ve ever taken until Miss Nattie. And then Nattie rivals you for the best slap I’ve ever taken. But I mean, it needed to look good. We were doing such personal things in the ring at that time. And when you attack someone’s marriage and we’re going into — you know, quite possibly the greatest feud for the women. I mean, that was that was the best storyline. Obviously you needed to slap the s**t out of whoever was across the ring from you. So I mean yeah, the slap was incredible and it’s a slap heard around the world. I’ll never forget it.”

