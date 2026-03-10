Pat McAfee Says WWE “Has Kind Of Passed Me By”

Pat McAfee, a former American football player and WWE commentator, has not appeared on WWE television for some time. However, he has been active in the television landscape over the past several months, serving as an analyst on College GameDay and as the host of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.

Recently, during an Instagram Q&A, McAfee was asked about his current status with WWE. His response suggested he might be away for a long time or return very soon.

McAfee said, “I don’t think you ever say never, especially with, WWE, right now it does not feel like something. Feels like that business has kind of passed me by a little bit. Grew up loving it, dreamed of working it, feel honored that I had the opportunity to work alongside the GOAT Michael Cole, but I feel like the biz is in a good spot without me. I’ll continue to watch.”

McAfee last appeared on WWE programming at WrestlePalooza in September of last year, where he joined the announce desk alongside Michael Cole and Wade Barrett.

Corey Graves took over McAfee’s role on RAW, which McAfee had occupied before his arrival.