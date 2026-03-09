Stephanie Vaquer Shares Personal Message About Justice And Survival

Stephanie Vaquer marked International Women’s Day 2026 by sharing a powerful message with her followers reflecting on her personal experiences and her ongoing pursuit of justice.

The reigning WWE Women’s World Champion posted a statement on Instagram addressing survivors who have spoken out about abuse despite fear and threats.

“This Women’s Day, a huge hug to all women, especially those who, like me, spoke up and reported despite fear and threats,” Vaquer wrote. “He is still free, but I am still alive, and I will keep fighting for the truth and justice until the end.”

Vaquer’s message referenced a serious incident from 2023 involving her former partner, El Cuatrero. On March 4, 2023, Vaquer filed a criminal complaint accusing him of domestic violence, alleging that he choked her and threw her against a wall.

Shortly after the complaint became public, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre released a statement condemning violence against women and reaffirming its commitment to providing a safe environment within the industry.

Following an event held by Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in Aguascalientes on March 10, 2023, Cuatrero was arrested based on a warrant issued in Mexico City. Authorities charged him with attempted femicide and domestic violence.

He was denied parole in June 2024 but was later released in March 2025 while prosecutors in Mexico City continue to pursue the case.

Vaquer’s statement served as both a reflection on her own experience and a message of solidarity with women around the world who have faced similar struggles.