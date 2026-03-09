Maryse Shares Health Update Two Years After Life-Saving Surgery

Maryse has shared a deeply personal health update as she reflected on the two-year anniversary of a major surgery that changed her life.

The former WWE Women’s Champion previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare pre-cancerous condition involving Serous Borderline Tumors affecting her ovaries and surrounding abdominal tissue. During surgery, doctors discovered and removed 11 implants located around her uterus, ovaries, and connective tissue.

In a social media update posted on March 8, 2026, Maryse reflected on the moment she woke up following a full radical hysterectomy, a procedure that removed the tumors and ultimately altered the course of her life.

“Two years ago today, on March 8, I woke up from a full radical hysterectomy that removed every tumor from my body,” Maryse wrote.

Although she described the experience as life-changing, Maryse emphasized that the strength she relied on during the ordeal had been built long before the surgery itself. According to her, the health battle was simply another chapter in a lifetime of challenges that helped shape her resilience.

“It was a moment that changed my life, but it didn’t create the strength inside me. That fire was already there, built through storms I had faced long before that day.”

Maryse also connected the anniversary of the surgery with International Women’s Day, using the moment to reflect on the strength women develop through adversity. In her message, she used the metaphor of carrying “different boats” through life—one representing the struggles and hardships endured, and another symbolizing resilience and inner power.

“Today, on International Women’s Day, I think about the way we all carry different boats within us as we move across life’s waters,” she wrote.

Maryse has largely stepped away from regular WWE appearances in recent years to focus on family life and other ventures alongside her husband, The Miz. Despite being less active on television, she remains one of the most recognizable personalities associated with the company.