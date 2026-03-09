The Bella Twins Confirm Appearance At WrestleMania 42

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella — collectively known as The Bella Twins — are expected to return to WWE television soon.

The duo has not appeared on WWE programming since the February 2, 2026 episode of WWE Raw. However, according to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, their absence is only temporary, as they are expected to be back on television in the near future.

Nikki Bella also confirmed during an interview with Access Hollywood that the sisters will be involved with WrestleMania 42, which will take place in Las Vegas.

“Officially at WrestleMania, that’s right,” Nikki said. “In Vegas, and I will say last year’s WrestleMania, I was there. Vegas was unreal. So amazing that we have to do it again, but now The Bellas are going to be in it, so you have to come.”

The Hall of Fame duo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 and remain among the most recognizable figures in the history of WWE’s women’s division.

While Nikki did not reveal specific details about their roles at the event, the confirmation suggests that the Bella Twins will play some part in the WrestleMania festivities as WWE heads toward its biggest show of the year.