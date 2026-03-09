Chelsea Green Praises The Undertaker For Standing Up For Her

Chelsea Green has revealed that The Undertaker personally reached out to support her following the controversy surrounding comments made by WWE producer Michael Hayes.

During the documentary series WWE Unreal, Hayes suggested that Green’s primary role in the women’s division was to help elevate other stars such as Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. The remark sparked criticism from fans who felt it placed a ceiling on Green’s potential.

The Undertaker addressed the situation on his Six Feet Under podcast, openly praising Green and arguing that she is an underutilized talent who could reach a much higher level in WWE.

Speaking on the The Nikki & Brie Show, Green revealed that the support did not stop with Undertaker’s public comments. According to her, the WWE Hall of Famer actually tracked down her phone number and sent her a message to encourage her.

“I check my texts, and he’s texted that to me, too,” Green said. “He doubled down, got my phone number and texted me to hype me up.”

Green explained that hearing such strong praise from a legend like The Undertaker was an emotional moment for her. She noted that someone of his stature rarely speaks publicly about other wrestlers unless he truly believes in them.

She also revealed that Undertaker’s belief in her goes back several years. According to Green, he previously helped book her to win the Mixed AAA Tag Team Titles during an earlier period of her career, showing that he had confidence in her potential long before the recent controversy involving Hayes.

Green described the moment as surreal.

“Someone of that high status in wrestling, that means a lot to me. He doesn’t waste his breath on anyone.”

Despite the backstage debate, Green continues to be featured on WWE television. She is currently sidelined with an ankle injury but has remained part of ongoing storylines, often appearing on-screen in a wheelchair while she recovers.