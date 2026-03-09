Chelsea Green Says Michael Hayes Apologized For Controversial Comments

Chelsea Green has confirmed that she and Michael Hayes have spoken privately following the controversy surrounding comments Hayes made about her during WWE Unreal Season Two.

In the documentary series, Hayes discussed Green’s role within WWE, suggesting that her primary function was to help elevate other stars in the women’s division, specifically mentioning Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. The remarks quickly spread online and drew criticism from fans who felt the comments minimized Green’s value and potential.

Green initially reacted to the footage by admitting she was frustrated. “I couldn’t help but to be pissed,” she said after hearing a senior producer seemingly place limits on her role within the company.

However, while appearing on The Nikki & Brie Show with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, Green revealed that Hayes later reached out to make amends. “Michael Hayes has apologized to me and we’ve spoken about it and everything,” Green said.

Hayes also addressed the situation during a conversation on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway with The Undertaker. During the discussion, Hayes praised Green’s abilities, calling her “amazingly talented and entertaining,” though he noted that he still stood by the creative assessment he made at the time.

The Undertaker offered a different perspective during the exchange, saying he is a big supporter of Green’s work and particularly appreciates her character-driven performances.

Despite the backstage discussion, Green has continued to appear regularly on WWE television. She is currently dealing with an ankle injury but remains involved in storylines, often appearing on-screen in a wheelchair as part of her ongoing character presentation.