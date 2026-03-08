Mercedes Mone Loses Third Championship In Three Matches

Mercedes Moné endured a difficult weekend on the championship front, losing her second title in just a few days and extending a recent streak of title match defeats.

On Friday, March 6, Moné lost the CMLL World Women’s Championship to Persephone at Arena México. The setback was followed by another title loss on Sunday, March 8, when Moné dropped the BestYa Wrestling Women’s Championship to Swan during the Moné Mayhem event in Bagnolo Cremasco, Italy.

The defeats mark Moné’s third championship loss in three consecutive matches and extend her run of unsuccessful title bouts to five straight.

The streak began in December at an episode of AEW Collision taped in Manchester, where Moné lost the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship to Alex Windsor.

Shortly afterward, Moné teamed with Athena in an attempt to capture the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships but fell short against The Babes of Wrath at World’s End. Just days later, she also dropped the All Elite Wrestling TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale during the New Year’s Smash event.

Despite the recent losses, Moné remains active internationally with several upcoming appearances already confirmed. Her schedule currently includes:

March 14 – Banger Zone Wrestling in France

March 21 – Revolution Pro Wrestling event

March 31 – Winnipeg Pro Wrestling in Canada

The Winnipeg appearance is scheduled one night before AEW runs an episode of AEW Dynamite in the same city on April 1.

