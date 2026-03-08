Penelope Ford Could Be Out For Weeks Or Month

Before the start of Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan shared an unfortunate update on Penelope Ford’s injury status on his official Twitter (X) account.

Khan previewed the episode and announced that Ford would be out of action due to her injury for possibly several weeks or even months. He did not provide further details on the severity of her injury, but promised to provide updates as they become available.

Ford was originally scheduled to team up with Megan Bayne to face Timeless Love Bombs, comprised of “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. However, due to her injury, Ford was replaced by Lena Kross. Kross and Bayne went on to win the match with assistance from Marina Shafir of The Death Riders.

Ford last competed on the February 25th episode of Dynamite, teaming with Bayne against the Babes of Wrath, which included AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship. Ford sustained her injury while attempting a Moonsault on the outside. Since she was unable to continue, the match concluded in a disqualification after Kross attacked the Babes of Wrath.