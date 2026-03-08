Backstage News On Kevin Knight’s AEW Contract Status

According to Fightful Select, AEW star Kevin Knight signed a one-year deal with the company last year after his contract with NJPW expired.

The report also noted that Knight’s performance over the past 12 months has received significant praise within AEW, leading him to sign a multi-year deal with the company earlier this year.

Since his initial signing with AEW, Knight has formed a successful tag team called JetSpeed, alongside “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Recently, Knight and Bailey teamed up with “Hangman” Adam Page to capture the AEW World Trios Championship. However, they recently lost the title to Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis from the Don Callis Family.

In addition to his tag team success, Knight has also participated in major singles matches against top AEW stars, including Swerve Strickland and MJF. Just this past Wednesday on Dynamite, he challenged MJF for the World Championship but unfortunately came up short.