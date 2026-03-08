Tony Khan Announces New AEW Signing

Blake Christian is now officially part of All Elite Wrestling.

Following Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision in Tucson, Arizona, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed on social media that Christian has signed with the company.

Christian competed earlier in the evening alongside Lee Johnson in a $200,000 four-way tag team match. After the performance, Khan announced the signing with an “All Elite” confirmation post.

“The Swirl, Vanilla Baby Blake Christian + @BigShottyLee, had another excellent showing on Saturday #AEWCollision tonight, and now it’s official: @_BlakeChristian is All Elite!” Khan wrote.

While Christian has now received the official signing announcement, he has not yet been added to AEW’s roster page. Johnson, by contrast, has been listed on the roster since receiving his own “All Elite” graphic back in February 2021.

Christian and Johnson have been competing under the team name The Swirl, becoming a regular act on AEW’s Saturday night programming. In addition to their AEW appearances, the duo has also been active in Ring of Honor.

During their run in ROH, they have aligned themselves with veteran Jay Lethal, forming a trio that has steadily climbed the ranks within the promotion.

Christian’s path to a full-time AEW deal follows a short stint with WWE, where he competed in 2021 under the ring name Trey Baxter. After being released in November of that year, he returned to the independent circuit before making his AEW debut on an episode of Dark the following March.

Since then, Christian has built momentum through consistent appearances across AEW and ROH programming, ultimately earning a full-time contract with the company.