Ricochet Set To Defend AEW National Championship At Revolution Zero Hour

During Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, the company announced that the pre-show for its 2026 Revolution event, titled Revolution Zero Hour, will air for free on HBO Max, YouTube, and other social media platforms. The pre-show will start one hour before the main card begins.

Additionally, AEW announced that Ricochet, the AEW National Champion, will defend his title in a 21-Man Black Jack Battle Royale during the Zero Hour pre-show. The participants for this match have not yet been revealed.

Ricochet is the inaugural AEW National Champion, having won the title by defeating opponents in a Casino Gauntlet Match at Full Gear last November. Since then, he has successfully defended his championship both within and outside of All Elite Wrestling several times.

AEW Revolution 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.