The IInspiration Comment On Joining AEW

The IInspiration recently shared their excitement about joining All Elite Wrestling during a fan Q&A panel at the For The Love of Wrestling convention.

The team—Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee—spoke about their upcoming debut and the opportunity to compete against an entirely new roster of opponents.

McKay emphasized how special it will be to debut in Australia.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so exciting. We can’t wait, and to have a debut in Brisbane, Australia—our home country—just puts the cherry on top,” McKay said. “We’re just excited. There are so many possibilities.”

Lee echoed that sentiment, explaining that they are eager to face competitors they have never shared a ring with before.

“It’s not so much that there’s one or two people we want to work with—it’s the whole entire roster,” Lee said. “A lot of them we haven’t shared a locker room or a ring with before.”

Both wrestlers made it clear that their long-term goal in AEW is to pursue championship success.

McKay revealed that the team has its sights set firmly on the promotion’s tag team gold.

“We definitely have our eyes set on the AEW women’s world tag team championships. That would put us in the history-making books.”

Lee added that winning the titles would be part of their mission for the rest of the year as they look to establish themselves in the division.

“That’s where our tunnel vision is for the rest of the year, and we’re going to make it happen.”

The duo previously achieved major success as WWE’s IIconics before stepping away from the company and eventually reuniting under the IInspiration name. Their arrival in AEW introduces another experienced team into the women’s tag team scene as the promotion continues to expand its roster.