Dustin Rhodes Says He’ll Return To The Ring In 2–3 Weeks

Dustin Rhodes is nearing his in-ring return following double knee replacement surgery.

The 56-year-old veteran underwent the procedure during the summer of 2025 and has been targeting a March comeback. That timeline appears to still be on track, as Rhodes recently provided an update while speaking with Fox News Digital at the Crufts dog show in the United Kingdom, where his mastiff Beast won an award.

“I just had double knee replacements. So, they’re brand-new knees. They’re feeling pretty good,” Rhodes said. “It’s a little tired today from all the walking – this is such a huge venue.”

Despite some fatigue from the event, Rhodes confirmed that his return to the ring could happen soon.

“But probably two weeks, three weeks I’ll be back – TBS, TNT, HBO Max.”

Rhodes currently works under a long-term deal with All Elite Wrestling that is expected to extend beyond his active wrestling career. While he plans to retire from in-ring competition within the next few years, his role with the company will continue as a producer.

He praised AEW’s philosophy and leadership under Tony Khan and Shad Khan, emphasizing that the promotion focuses heavily on the wrestling aspect of the product.

“I think it’s the fact that we’re just not all entertainment,” Rhodes said. “We are about wrestling, about putting on the best matches that we possibly can. It’s the alternative to WWE.”

Rhodes also addressed his long history with WWE, where he spent more than two decades and achieved global fame through the Goldust character. However, he recently made it clear on social media that he has no plans to return to WWE and believes the Goldust persona has already run its course.

Before his knee issues sidelined him, Rhodes remained an accomplished champion across both AEW and Ring of Honor. His accolades include holding the AEW TNT Championship as well as both the ROH Tag Team Championship and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

Rhodes stated that he expects to finish the final chapter of his career in AEW before retiring from active competition in the coming years.