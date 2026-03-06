Multiple New Segments, Tag-Team Turmoil No. 1 Contender Added To WWE SmackDown

The lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown continues to get more and more stacked.

As noted earlier today, a WWE United States Championship contest with reigning title-holder Carmelo Hayes defending his gold against a yet-to-be-announced opponent in his latest weekly ‘Open Challenge’ series was added to the lineup for the show this evening.

In another update, WWE has announced that 2026 Men’s Elimination Chamber winner Randy Orton will open the show, and that Nia Jax and Lash Legend will have a WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship Celebration, and that a Tag-Team Turmoil match will take place to determine The MFT’s next challengers for the WWE Tag-Team Championship.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is a face-to-face segment involving WrestleMania 42 opponents, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and 2026 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley, as well as Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.