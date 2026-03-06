Road Dogg Leaves WWE Creative Team

According to BodySlam+, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (Brian James) has left the company, though the reasons for his departure have not been disclosed.

PWInsider.com reported that Road Dogg made the decision to leave the creative team voluntarily.

About a year ago, Road Dogg took on the role of co-lead writer for WWE SmackDown, working alongside writer John Swikata. In October, it was announced that SmackDown was making changes to its creative team to enhance the viewing experience moving forward.

Road Dogg has a long history with WWE, having worked behind the scenes for many years.

He was previously released from the company in early January 2022 but returned later that year, taking on the role of Senior Vice President of Live Events, which was previously held by Jeff Jarrett.

Road Dogg had also served as the head writer for SmackDown before resigning from that position in April 2019.

Following his resignation, he transitioned to a role as a coach and producer for WWE’s developmental brand, NXT.