WWE WrestleMania 42 Card Could Feature Up To 16 Matches

New reports have revealed additional details about the expected match lineup and structure for WrestleMania 42.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE creative has discussed the possibility of featuring six women’s matches across the two-night event. At least five of those matches are reportedly already considered firm plans, which would mark the highest number of women’s bouts ever featured at a WrestleMania.

Additional reporting from BodySlam.net suggests that the overall match count for the show will be substantial. Sources indicated the card is expected to feature at least 14 matches across both nights, while another source noted the final number could reach as high as 16 matches.

Another notable update involves the event’s start time. Both nights of WrestleMania are now expected to begin at 6:00 PM Eastern Time, which is one hour earlier than the originally announced start time.

Several major matches have already been confirmed as part of the lineup for the event in Las Vegas.

CM Punk is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns.

Stephanie Vaquer will defend the Women’s World Championship against Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Meanwhile, the Undisputed WWE Championship picture remains fluid, with the champion expected to defend against Randy Orton following his victory in the Elimination Chamber match.

Another major bout currently slated for the show will feature Brock Lesnar facing a yet-to-be-announced opponent.

WrestleMania 42 will take place on April 18 and April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. With a potential 14–16 match lineup and expanded representation for the women’s division, the event is shaping up to be one of the largest WrestleMania cards in company history.