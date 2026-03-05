WWE Planning Record Number Of Women’s Matches For WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania 42 could feature a record number of women’s matches if current creative discussions come to fruition.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there is an internal idea within WWE to feature at least six women’s matches across the two nights of WrestleMania 42. While the full lineup has not been revealed, sources reportedly believe that at least five of those matches are already firmly planned as the company continues building toward its biggest show of the year.

If WWE ultimately moves forward with six matches, it would set a new record for the most women’s bouts ever held at a single WrestleMania event. The current mark was set at WrestleMania 36, which featured five women’s matches, including the kickoff bout between Liv Morgan and Natalya.

The increased presence reflects the depth of the current roster and the reputation the women’s division has built as one of the company’s most reliable in-ring groups.

Several major title matches for the event have already begun taking shape following the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber premium live events.

On the SmackDown side, Jade Cargill is expected to defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Meanwhile, on the Raw brand, Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan has announced that she will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will mark the second consecutive year WrestleMania takes place in the city following the record-setting success of WrestleMania 41.

In addition, WWE plans to expand the event’s reach through a new broadcast initiative. The first hour of each night of WrestleMania will air live on ESPN and ESPN2, providing additional exposure for what could be a historic showcase for the women’s division.