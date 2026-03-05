Backstage Update On Ethan Page’s WWE Main Roster Status

Myles Borne successfully retained the NXT North American Championship against Ethan Page during the March 3 episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida.

The bout came together unexpectedly after the two rivals exchanged heated words during the opening segment of the show. What followed was an impromptu match that quickly turned chaotic, with both men competing while still wearing their suits. As the fight escalated, Page’s suit was torn apart during the brawl, leaving him wrestling in just his underwear by the end of the match.

Borne ultimately retained the title after resorting to underhanded tactics. During the closing moments, he struck Page with a shoe before delivering his “Borne Again” finishing move to secure the pinfall victory.

The rivalry between the two began after Borne captured the NXT North American Championship from Page on the February 24 episode of NXT. Page’s title reign lasted 273 days, tying the record for the longest reign in the championship’s history with Oba Femi.

Ahead of the match, Page argued that his accomplishments justified an immediate rematch.

“He says Myles got lucky and anyone can have a good night,” Page said during the segment. “Ethan says he has had a million great nights… If anyone deserves a rematch it should be him.”

Despite the loss, new reports suggest Page’s future in WWE remains bright. According to Bodyslam, the former champion has been discussed internally for a potential move to WWE’s main roster.

Page joined WWE in the spring of 2024 and quickly became one of the brand’s top veteran performers, with officials reportedly impressed by both his character work and experience.

However, the move may not happen immediately. Another source indicated that Page could first transition into the NXT Championship picture again, helping anchor the brand’s main event scene before making the jump to Raw or SmackDown.

Page has already appeared on the main roster on several occasions, most recently alongside his mixed tag team partner Chelsea Green. The duo previously held the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles before Green was sidelined by an injury during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.