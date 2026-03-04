WWE “Pleasantly Surprised” By Danhausen Merchandise Sales

The “very nice, very evil” era of WWE is already proving to be a financial success.

Following his debut at the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber in Chicago, Danhausen has reportedly become an immediate merchandise draw for the company. According to a report from PWInsider, WWE officials have been “pleasantly surprised” by the early sales numbers generated by his merchandise within just a few days of his arrival.

Danhausen himself acknowledged the milestone on social media, revealing that his debut shirt has already climbed to the top of the sales charts on WWEShop.com.

“Danhausens debut shirt is the top seller on @WWEShop go give Danhausen all of your human monies or face the same fate of Mysterious Dominik,” he wrote, referencing his storyline interactions with the Mysterio family.

The character has already begun making an impact on television as well. During the March 2 episode of WWE Raw, Danhausen briefly crossed paths with members of The Judgment Day backstage and placed one of his trademark “curses” on Dominik Mysterio.

Later that night, Mysterio lost the Intercontinental Championship to Penta in a surprising result, prompting fans online to jokingly credit the loss to Danhausen’s curse.

The momentum around Danhausen appears set to continue. The report noted that he is expected to be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week as he further integrates into the company’s system. In addition, he is scheduled to appear in Phoenix, Arizona, for this Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.