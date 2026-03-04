Backstage Reaction To Rhea Ripley And Jade Cargill Social Media Exchange

A recent social media exchange between Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill has sparked conversation within the wrestling world, with new reports suggesting the situation may have involved both storyline elements and real-life frustration.

The issue began when Ripley posted on X that she was “not having fun,” while also implying that Cargill had “broken the fourth wall” during an online exchange that included several WWE stars. Initially, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com indicated the situation was part of a storyline, describing it as a “work” designed to appear like a legitimate dispute.

However, additional details have since surfaced. According to sources cited by Bodyslam.net, Ripley was reportedly genuinely upset over a claim from Cargill that she spends hours speaking with WWE creative. That remark allegedly prompted Ripley to post — and later delete — a message on her Instagram story ahead of Monday Night RAW.

Despite the tension, sources indicate the disagreement is not expected to affect the two performers professionally as WWE continues building toward WrestleMania. Internally, there is reportedly no major backstage heat tied directly to the exchange, although some within the company were said to be disappointed because the situation was not part of the planned storyline unfolding on television.

A separate report from PWInsider.com suggests that Cargill has occasionally rubbed some colleagues the wrong way backstage. According to sources, when the back-and-forth with Ripley began, several talents were quick to voice frustrations that had already existed behind the scenes.

Some individuals reportedly claimed this was not the first time Cargill had upset colleagues, with speculation that reports of her being injured last year may have partially masked other issues that led to time spent at the WWE Performance Center.

Other sources attempted to downplay the situation, noting that management is expected to speak with Cargill about locker room dynamics. While many talents have been willing to support efforts to elevate her within the company, some reportedly feel the respect extended toward her has not always been reciprocated.

Despite the reported tension, the situation is not believed to be severe enough to derail plans involving Ripley and Cargill as WWE continues its road to WrestleMania.