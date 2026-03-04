Big E Addresses Possibility Of Joining WWE Commentary

Big E recently addressed the possibility of taking on a weekly commentary role with WWE now that his in-ring career has come to an end.

Speaking with The Takedown on SI, the former WWE Champion acknowledged that while the idea has been discussed internally, the demanding travel schedule associated with a full-time commentary position makes it something he is hesitant to pursue right now.

“It’s possible. I think it would have to depend,” Big E said. “I will say, I think the idea of being on the road every single week for an extended period of time is something that I’m just not really open to doing right now.”

Big E revealed that several people within WWE have advocated for him to join the commentary team, including veteran announcer Michael Cole, who has reportedly spoken highly of him behind the scenes.

“God bless the amount of people who’ve come to me—or even tweeted at WWE—‘Get him on commentary. He deserves to be on commentary.’ Look, I’ve been approached multiple times by people within the company… Michael Cole has definitely been someone in my corner.”

However, Big E explained that after years of the intense WWE travel schedule, stepping away from the constant grind has given him a new appreciation for life outside the weekly touring cycle.

“When you’re on that WWE hamster wheel—when you’re on the road every single week—I tell people all the time, when I first started on the road, we would do five shows a week, every single week. I loved the road. I was gung-ho about it.”

Now engaged to his fiancée Kristen, Big E said he values the extra personal time that comes from not living the traditional WWE “circus life.”

“But once you’re able to get off that hamster wheel and you realize, man, I have my weekends back again… life is good out here. Life is good off the grind.”

Although he is not currently interested in a full-time commentary role, Big E expressed gratitude for the opportunity to remain involved with WWE through pre-show and post-show panels at premium live events. He also enjoys maintaining a presence backstage and supporting younger talent as they progress through the company.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to be a part of the pre-shows and post-shows for the PLEs. I love that it’s allowed me to still stay around the locker room… and be a supportive voice for so many of the young talent coming up.”