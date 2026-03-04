Backstage Update On WWE Championship Plans For WrestleMania 42

Recent reports from Self Made, PWInsider, and Bodyslam.net have revealed a significant shift in the plans for the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 42.

The current internal direction reportedly points toward a showdown between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes on the grand stage. The groundwork for the match was laid when Orton captured the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, securing his opportunity to challenge for the championship at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Rhodes is scheduled to face the reigning champion, Drew McIntyre, on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The expectation internally is that Rhodes could capture the title, setting up the long-rumored clash between him and Orton.

According to sources cited by Bodyslam.net, internal discussions about pivoting toward Orton vs. Rhodes began around the start of February. The shift was reportedly designed to “shake things up” for the WrestleMania season while also delivering a storyline payoff to the subtle tensions that have been teased between the former Legacy stablemates in recent years.

Interestingly, the report noted that both Rhodes and McIntyre were not informed about the finalized creative change until last week, despite the long-term planning typically associated with the WrestleMania build.

With the championship direction potentially moving away from him, McIntyre’s WrestleMania plans appear to be shifting toward a high-profile bout against Jacob Fatu. The timing of that program would be significant for McIntyre, as he is expected to begin filming the upcoming Highlander reboot shortly after WrestleMania concludes.

There has also been speculation about other possible outcomes, including the idea of McIntyre being added back into the title match to create a triple threat scenario. Another rumored possibility involved a storyline confrontation with SmackDown General Manager Adam Pearce, though the potential clash with Fatu is reportedly the leading creative direction at this time.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.