Clarification Regarding Royce Keys’ WWE Creative Plans

PWMania.com previously reported a quote from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, suggesting that WWE had “nothing” planned for Royce Keys in terms of creative direction.

According to Fightful Select, this quote was taken out of context. It was actually a response to a question about whether there was an update on Keys. In essence, they were stating that there was no new information, not that WWE had nothing lined up for him.

Following this, the publication conducted a follow-up inquiry and was informed that there have been things filmed for Keys. However, no further details have been provided regarding what was filmed, the creative plans, or when he might re-debut.

Recently, Keys appeared on Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story?” podcast, which WWE has heavily promoted.