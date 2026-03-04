Updated Lineup For WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026

After last night’s episode of WWE NXT, the company has announced an updated lineup for the 2026 WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event (PLE) taking place this weekend.

Jaida Parker will face “The Glamour” Blake Monroe in a Street Fight, and Tony D’Angelo will take on Dion Lennox from DarkState in a singles match.

Previously announced matches include WWE NXT Champion Joe Hendry defending his title against “Absolute” Ricky Saints, and The Culling’s Izzi Dame defending the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship against Tatum Paxley.

Additionally, Lola Vice will compete against Kelani Jordan in an NXT Underground Match.

The 2026 WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE is scheduled for Saturday, March 7th, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.