Backstage Update On Royce Keys’ WWE Creative Direction

Despite making an impression at the Royal Rumble in January, the immediate television future of Royce Keys remains unclear.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE’s creative direction for the former Powerhouse Hobbs is currently listed as a “big question mark.” While there had been speculation that SmackDown would serve as his brand home, there is reportedly nothing concrete in place for him at this time.

WrestleVotes noted that Keys has been backstage at recent tapings, including Friday night’s SmackDown, but has yet to appear on broadcast television. “Nothing. Big question mark. Absolutely nothing,” the report stated, adding that while he’s around, there’s no confirmed storyline in motion.

Fans have voiced frustration given the strong showing Keys had in Saudi Arabia during the Royal Rumble, where he notably eliminated Damian Priest before being thrown out by Bronson Reed. The performance created early momentum, but that momentum has yet to translate into weekly programming.

Earlier internal reports suggested that a potential program with Priest was scrapped amid broader creative shifts heading toward WrestleMania 42. Since then, Keys has remained active behind the scenes — filming content at WWE Headquarters and even working a dark match against Nathan Frazer — but his official main roster rollout has stalled.

With WrestleMania set for April 18–19, 2026, and the card beginning to solidify, time is ticking. Whether Royce Keys carves out a place on the “Show of Shows” may ultimately depend on how quickly WWE finalizes a direction for the powerhouse newcomer.