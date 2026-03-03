WWE Discussing Breakout WrestleMania 42 Match For Trick Williams

A potential first-time singles clash is reportedly being discussed for the SmackDown side of WrestleMania 42.

According to Bodyslam.net, WWE has internally talked about booking Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn on the Las Vegas card.

Since his call-up from NXT, Williams has rapidly cemented himself as one of SmackDown’s fastest-rising stars. After carrying NXT as its champion and becoming one of the brand’s most popular acts, his transition to the main roster has been seamless. The “Whoop That Trick” energy has followed him to Friday nights, and WWE officials have reportedly been impressed with how he handles high-pressure situations and large audiences.

While Williams and Zayn have shared limited television time, they did cross paths in an Undisputed WWE Championship number one contender’s fatal four-way earlier this year. Outside of a house show match, that brief televised encounter remains their only in-ring meeting — but sources suggest the reaction to their exchanges caught the attention of the creative team.

Zayn, meanwhile, brings veteran credibility and WrestleMania pedigree. From his emotional tag team championship win with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39 to his standout showing against Gunther at WrestleMania XL, Zayn has built a reputation for delivering when the lights are brightest.

The reported pitch positions the match as a classic generational showcase: an ascending main-roster breakout star against a battle-tested performer who thrives on the big stage. WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18–19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and while nothing is official, this is said to be one of the featured ideas currently under discussion for the SmackDown brand.