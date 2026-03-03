Backstage News On WWE’s Masked Man Storyline Involving Seth Rollins

For several weeks, numerous individuals have been wearing masks and inserting themselves into The Vision’s affairs.

Austin Theory donned a mask to support The Vision on several occasions and revealed his identity during the December 15, 2025, edition of RAW. Another masked figure made an appearance at the Royal Rumble, costing Bron Breakker his chance to win that match and subsequently attacking other members of The Vision in the following weeks.

Last Friday’s episode of SmackDown featured the masked man striking again. However, his plans were thwarted, and he was unmasked. Surprisingly, very few SmackDown viewers knew who the mystery man was, even after his mask was removed.

According to BodySlam+, Seth Rollins was behind the decision to cast independent wrestler Don Furio in this role. Furio trained at Rollins’ Black & Brave Wrestling Academy, which he operates alongside his longtime friend and fellow wrestler Marek Brave.

The report also mentioned that WWE is pleased with how the storyline has unfolded, despite various injuries necessitating changes in its booking.

Rollins ultimately revealed himself as the true masked man at WWE Elimination Chamber, where he cost Logan Paul the opportunity to win the men’s Elimination Chamber Match.