WWE Hall of Fame 2026: Date, Venue, Ticket Sale Info And First Inductees

WWE recently announced that the 2026 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 17th, at Dolby Live at Park MGM, starting at 9 PM PT.

The event will occur the day before WrestleMania 42 Night One.

Tickets for the ceremony will go on sale on Tuesday, March 10th, at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT). Fans can also take advantage of an exclusive presale that begins on March 9th at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT).

So far, the Class of 2026 includes former WWE Champion AJ Styles, who recently retired from wrestling, former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, and the tag team Demolition (Ax and Smash). More inductees will be announced in the coming weeks.