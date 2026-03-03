Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (3/6/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, airing on USA Network.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will also be accessible to international viewers on Netflix.

The contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship will be determined, although the participants and the match type have not yet been revealed.

Additionally, Rhea Ripley, the winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, will appear to confront WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.