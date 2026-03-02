Backstage News On Danhausen’s WWE Contract

In the days leading up to last Saturday night’s 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event (PLE), a mysterious crate generated significant buzz.

The crate made its first appearance on WWE TV a couple of weeks prior during Monday Night RAW and was later featured again on that week’s Friday Night SmackDown. The message on the crate instructed the General Managers of RAW and SmackDown not to open it until the Elimination Chamber PLE.

During Saturday’s show in Chicago, Illinois, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis finally opened the crate, revealing Danhausen as the surprise inside. The former AEW star made his way to the ring accompanied by a group of dancers, who also emerged from a coffin inside the crate. In a whimsical moment, Danhausen presented Michael Cole with a cup filled with teeth before exiting the ring.

Danhausen’s WWE debut followed a social media post the previous Friday that hinted at his free agency status, which was compounded by AEW removing him from their roster page on Saturday.

According to BodySlam+, Danhausen has signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

Reports indicate that WWE had actually tried to sign him back in July 2025, but AEW extended his contract despite his personal request not to do so if they had no plans to use him.

Currently, Danhausen is expected to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Indianapolis.