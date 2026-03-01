Backstage Update On Seth Rollins’ WWE Status After Return

Saturday night’s main event at the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE featured the much-anticipated return of Seth Rollins, who revealed himself to be the masked man.

Rollins entered the chamber and quickly attacked Logan Paul, delivering a superkick followed by a stomp, which allowed Cody Rhodes to eliminate Paul.

According to BodySlam+, Rollins is expected to return to in-ring action at WrestleMania 42, and he may already be cleared to compete. However, it remains uncertain who he will face at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

The report also indicated that Bron Breakker is currently sidelined with a hernia injury, but WWE remains hopeful that he can return in time for WrestleMania. If Breakker is fit to compete, WWE may choose to arrange a matchup between Rollins and Breakker, as Rollins was last seen on TV after being attacked by Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The report further stated that if Breakker is unable to participate in WrestleMania, WWE is likely to set up a match between Rollins and Paul, a storyline initiated at the Elimination Chamber event.