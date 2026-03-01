AJ Lee Breaks Silence On Winning First Title In Over A Decade

During last night’s 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, AJ Lee defeated Becky Lynch to become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion, marking her first title victory in over a decade.

In the closing moments of the match, Lynch collided with an exposed turnbuckle that she had previously removed and ultimately submitted to Lee’s Black Widow finisher.

Following the event, Lee appeared on the Elimination Chamber post-show to discuss her title win.

Lee said, “So good. Surreal. I feel like it took her forever to actually tap. It was the longest moment of my life. I was waiting to see if she would give up. She did. It is surreal to, 11 years later, be a champion again. It was not in the cards at all. Even coming back, I just wanted to beat Becky’s face once or twice. I was content with that. So for the title opportunity to come up, it’s sprinkles on top of the sundae. I am going to really enjoy every second of this.”

You can check out Lee’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)