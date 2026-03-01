WWE Elimination Chamber Draws 19,346 Fans In Chicago

The 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event (PLE) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, recorded an attendance of 19,346 fans, as announced by commentator Mark Nash.

During the event, Chicago native CM Punk retained his World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Finn Balor.

Additionally, Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, won the Women’s Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch. After Punk’s match, the couple shared a special moment in the ring.

The event was headlined by the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, featuring Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams, and Logan Paul, with Orton ultimately securing the victory. The show also saw Rhea Ripley win the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, earning the opportunity to face Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42.