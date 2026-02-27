New Champions Crowned On February 27 WWE SmackDown

“Your winners ..and NEW…”

Those were the words uttered following the advertised WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship contest on the February 27 episode of WWE SmackDown at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.

The Irresistible Forces duo of Nia Jax and Lash Legend managed to defeat the now former champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky to capture the titles and begin their first reign together as new champions.

It was announced later in the show that next week on WWE SmackDown, The Irresistible Forces will celebrate in the “biggest and baddest way possible.”

