Tiffany Stratton Explains Why She Went Public With Her New Boyfriend

Tiffany Stratton is embracing both her on-screen persona and her personal life — unapologetically.

While speaking to Adrian Hernandez, Stratton explained why she chose to make her relationship with Olympic-level judoka Shady Elnahas public on social media.

“I’m somebody who, when I really love somebody, I want to show them off. So this was that kind of situation. Of course there’s always going to be backlash. There are going to be hate comments. There are going to be good comments. I’m not scared of that. I get hate all the time. This is nothing new to me.”

Stratton noted that she felt confident sharing the relationship, calling them a “cute couple” and even suggesting they could be “relationship goals.” She debuted the reveal with what she described as a perfectly executed “20-photo dump.”

Stratton also addressed the buzz surrounding Elnahas getting a tattoo of her eyes.

“So I actually showed him the idea. He loves tattoos—obviously, he’s all tatted up—so he was all for it. He was like, ‘Heck yeah, I’m going to get your eye tatted on me.’

And let me tell you, if he’s not getting my eye tatted on him, I don’t want it. I don’t want it.”

The quote fits neatly into Stratton’s bold, larger-than-life persona — both on television and off.

Currently competing at the top of WWE’s women’s division as WrestleMania season approaches, Stratton continues to blur the line between confidence and controversy — and it’s clear she’s not worried about outside opinions.

Whether it’s championship ambitions or relationship declarations, Stratton is doing it her way.