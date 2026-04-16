Report: WWE Planning Danhausen Segment For WrestleMania 42

Danhausen is reportedly set to be part of WrestleMania 42 weekend, with plans in place for the unique superstar to appear on the show.

According to PWInsider Elite, Danhausen is scheduled to feature in a segment during WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. While details remain limited, the report notes that his appearance could involve multiple wrestlers, though their identities have not yet been revealed.

In addition to his on-screen role, Danhausen will also be heavily involved in WrestleMania weekend activities at WWE World. Several items tied to his WWE debut — including the crate and coffin — will be on display, along with additional props such as his jar of teeth. Fans attending WWE World will also have access to a meet-and-greet booth and a themed face painting area.

Danhausen made his WWE debut earlier this year at Elimination Chamber, emerging from a mysterious crate that had been delivered to Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis with strict instructions not to open it before the event. Since then, he has appeared across both Raw and SmackDown in backstage segments, interacting with various members of the roster and continuing to build his character.

He recently made his in-ring debut on SmackDown in a match against Kit Wilson. During the bout, Wilson fell victim to Danhausen’s curse, which led to a mistimed ringpost pyro blast that ultimately cost him the match.

WrestleMania 42 will take place across two nights — Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19 — at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event will stream live on the ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full WrestleMania 42 coverage and updates.