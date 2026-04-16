Court Filings Reveal WWE Talent Pay Structure Amid Merger Lawsuit

New details regarding WWE’s talent compensation have come to light through court filings tied to an ongoing shareholder lawsuit related to the company’s merger with Endeavor.

According to a report from POST Wrestling’s Brandon Thurston, WWE spent approximately $195 million on talent in 2023, including developmental performers. That figure represents roughly 15 percent of the company’s total revenue of $1.29 billion.

The documents were made public as part of a lawsuit filed in 2023, which alleges that Vince McMahon orchestrated the merger in a way that prioritized maintaining his own position during the sexual misconduct controversy, rather than maximizing shareholder value.

The filings provide a broader look at WWE’s payroll structure. In 2022, the company spent $175 million on main roster talent, a number that rose to an estimated $195 million in 2023. Developmental talent compensation was reported at $14 million in 2022, increasing to $16 million the following year.

WWE was said to have approximately 130 main roster performers, along with another 130 in NXT and 20 in NXT UK during that timeframe. Based on those figures, the average compensation for a main roster talent in 2022 was estimated at around $1.5 million, though that number is likely influenced by the highest-paid stars on the roster.

While individual salaries were not disclosed, the filings did reveal several notable contract figures. Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, and Braun Strowman were among the top names to receive contract renewals totaling $15 million collectively. Brock Lesnar’s renewal was listed separately at $4 million.

Elsewhere, talent including Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, Gable Steveson, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Baron Corbin were noted as receiving annual contract increases totaling $2 million.

The filings also highlighted a shift in celebrity compensation. WWE reportedly spent $6 million on celebrity talent in 2022, a number expected to drop to $3 million in 2023, largely due to Logan Paul transitioning into a full-time roster role.

One key takeaway from the documents is WWE’s long-term projection for talent pay, with compensation expected to remain at approximately 15 percent of company revenue through 2028.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on WWE business and legal developments.