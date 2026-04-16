Randy Orton Reportedly “Hurting” Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 42 Match

Randy Orton is reportedly dealing with a physical issue as he prepares for his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 42.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Orton’s condition could play a role in determining the outcome of the highly anticipated Night One main event.

Meltzer pointed to Pat McAfee’s promo on the April 10 episode of SmackDown, which heavily implied that Orton would defeat Rhodes. However, the situation may not be as straightforward due to Orton’s health.

“Perhaps most notable in the McAfee promo is that he said that if Randy Orton doesn’t beat Cody Rhodes for the title, that he will never do anything involving WWE again. Obviously that is not happening. In fact, the only result, given that promo, that was almost completely clear is Orton winning. We were told that Orton is hurting so there is a possibility that would change, as it would make no sense for Orton to win if he has to take time off, but McAfee’s statement came across like it’s as close to a lock as possible.”

Despite the uncertainty, current plans still appear to include Orton in WWE’s immediate post-WrestleMania direction. Meltzer noted that the reported tag team match at Backlash — featuring Cody Rhodes and Jelly Roll against Orton and McAfee — remains scheduled for the May 9 premium live event in Tampa.

That would suggest that neither McAfee’s teased departure nor a lengthy absence for Orton is currently expected, though plans could always shift depending on Orton’s condition.

Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Orton, with McAfee in his corner, in the Night One main event of WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 updates and backstage news.