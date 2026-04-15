AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru Results – April 15, 2026

AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru goes down tonight from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA.

MJF Kicks Things Off

The show kicks off with an excited and happy MJF in the parking lot with Renee Paquette. He gloats about beating Kenny Omega to retain his title at AEW Dynasty. Don Callis comes up and the two fawn over each other until finally Paquette informs MJF that Darby Allin is challenging him tonight. In fact, right now.

Darby Allin Wants His Title Shot Right Now

With that, we shoot inside the arena where Darby Allin’s theme hits. Bryan Danielson and Excalibur welcome us to the show on commentary as Allin comes to the ring. The theme for MJF hits and out he comes in his suit. He insists that he’s not doing this match. He says his back hurts.

MJF says he’s going to get checked by the trainers in the back. His mic cuts out on him. He takes Justin Roberts’ mic and continues. He tells Darby the fans love him. But like them, he’s good, not great. He’s not championship material. MJF says Darby isn’t ready to be world champion.

Before he could finish that line, however, Darby snatches the mic out of his hand. Fans chant his name. Darby gets emotional, tearing up and says if he’s not ready now, he’ll never be ready. He tears up talking about climbing Mount Everest. “I’m ready! I’ve been ready!”

Bryan Danielson announces per Tony Khan that this title tilt happens tonight in the main event. Danielson tells MJF if he refuses, which he is claiming he will, he will be stripped of the title. Darby vows to take the title in the main event with a headlock takeover. His music hits and off he goes.

Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay Have A Heart-To-Heart

In a digital exclusive from backstage at AEW Dynasty, we see Tony Schiavone try and talk to Kenny Omega after his loss to MJF. He says he’s got nothing for him and apologizes. He goes in the trainers room and sees Will Ospreay also getting checked out.

They both say they aren’t feeling too well. Ospreay recalls Omega coming back after losing in NJPW. Omega says it was ten years ago. Omega tells Ospreay that he sees it in him. Ospreay makes it clear his dream is still to become AEW Champion.

He tells Omega he hopes he hasn’t given up on that dream either. He tells him he can still do it. He kisses him on the head, calls Omega his hero and walks off as Omega tears up and smiles. “I’m your hero, huh?” he says to himself. “Maybe I can’t give up. Maybe there is still a chance. Maybe there is still a chance.” He stands up, slams his ice pack down and asks for the cameras to give him some privacy.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dezmond Xavier

Inside the arena, “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa’s theme hits and out he comes for our first match of the evening. The theme for The Rascalz hits next and out comes the three-man group. Dezmond Xavier heads into the ring and the bell sounds to get things started.

After some fast-paced opening action, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break with Ciampa in the offensive driver’s seat. When the show returns, we see Ciampa with a head lock. Xavier with right hands and he gets out of it. Xavier with a cutter followed by a springboard tornado DDT.

He goes for the cover but Ciampa kicks out. Xavier climbs the top rope and he jumps but Ciampa moves out of the way. Xavier lands on his feet and Ciampa with a right hand. He picks Xavier up but Xavier rolls him up but Ciampa kicks out.

He throws Ciampa to the outside and Xavier with a suicide dive. He throws Ciampa back into the ring. Xavier climbs the top rope and he lands a frog splash. He goes for the cover but Ciampa kicks out. Xavier climbs the second rope and jumps but Ciampa with a knee to the face. Ciampa lifts him up and powerbombs him on his knees.

Ciampa lowers his knee pad and he lands the running knee to the face. He goes for the cover and gets the pin. Afterwards, Ciampa says this was the example and why is because he is sick of waiting. He says he wants it all. He came because this is where the best wrestle and he wants all the gold. If he is not making himself clear, Darby Allin, MJF, whoever wins, “The Psycho Killer” is coming for the AEW World title.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

A Special Look At “The Side Headlock Takeover”

A special video package airs showing MJF and Darby Allin’s respective journeys in AEW, as well as the significance of a side headlock takeover, which Darby has vowed he will use to win the AEW World Championship later tonight in the main event.

FTR Gloat Over Their Title Defense At AEW Dynasty

Inside the arena, the theme for FTR hits and out comes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler with Stokely Hathaway. Harwood begins on the mic, saying he understands why people are upset that they are still the champions. He has seen the chatter online. He says the fans are losers. Fat losers.

Harwood says as long as FTR are the champs, Cope and Cage will never get another shot at the titles. They ask for a moment of silence for their careers. Big Stoke says Tony Khan will sign NJPW and CMLL stars, but FTR will beat them all. They do a ten second pose for the benefit of those with flash photography. We head to a break.

TNT Championship

Kevin Knight (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Following the ring entrances of the champion and challenger, the bell sounds to get things started. We see Claudio with an uppercut. Claudio runs towards Kevin but Kevin with a clothesline. Kevin with a body slam followed by a splash. He goes for the cover but Claudio kicks out.

Claudio on the ring apron and he hits Kevin with a right hand. Claudio climbs the top rope and Kevin drop kicks Claudio and he falls to the outside of the ring. Kevin with a senton onto Claudio over the top rope. He throws Claudio back into the ring but Claudio with a right hand.

He lifts Kevin up and Claudio gets on the second rope. Claudio lifts Kevin up but Kevin with right hands. Kevin lands on his feet but Claudio with an uppercut. He goes for the cover but Kevin kicks out. Kevin climbs the top rope and goes for a springboard clothesline but Claudio with a powerslam.

He goes for the cover but Kevin kicks out. Claudio spins Kevin around and slams him. He grabs Kevin but Kevin kicks him away. Kevin climbs the top rope and lands a cross body. Kevin with the UFO Splash. He goes for the cover and gets the pin.

He grabs a microphone after the match. He asks the fans if they miss him. He says shout out to Claudio, one of the hardest hitting, strongest people he has been in the ring with. He says the Jet is looking good. Before he won the title, he did lose the trios title the night before.

Knight says he doesn’t blame Speedball for losing but sometimes you have to slow down to speed back up. And the jet is riding high. He says tonight there is MJF against Darby and Jet two belts sounds good to him. We head to another break.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Kevin Knight

Renee Paquette Interviews Chris Jericho

Renee Paquette is in the ring and she introduces Chris Jericho. She tells him that last week, Ricochet said he thought Chris was going to be rusty. She asks him how it feels to be back. He says he feels happy to be back and in the ring.

He says one of his favorite matches in such a long time, even though he lost, he doesn’t think he lost because he was rusty or outnumbered. He congratulates Ricochet and out comes Ricochet.

He tells Chris to listen to him. He says he respects him but Chris did not listen to him. Chris signed his contract and he got himself hurt. And he had to do do it, the opportunity was in the palm of his hand. He had to take him out with the lion sault or he renamed it the Rico sault.

He gives Chris credit, he didn’t completely embarrass himself. He did pretty good but not good enough to overcome the rise of Ricochet. He says with that being the case, to do himself a favor and to quit while he is ahead. He says Chris keeps reinventing himself.

We saw The lion heart, the demo God, the light up jacket, how about the guy who gets his ass beat by The Demand every time he shows up. He says this could be the best run of his entire career.

Jericho says the Rico sault is brutal. He says Ricochet bald, he appreciates him coming out bald, he respects his opinion bald. He says Ricochet is standing on the stage with his two goons, dumb and ugly.

He has a proposition for him bald. To leave dumb and ugly, to come down bald and face him one on one, right now. Ricochet tells him not to call him bald. Jericho says he is too scared and bald to come down.

Ricochet tells them to stay there and not to go down to the ring, no matter what. He gets in the ring and Jericho with a hip toss followed by a clothesline. Down they come to the ring and they grab Jericho. They triple team Jericho. Ricochet lands the lion sault on Jericho.

Will Ospreay vs. Hechicero

Back to the ring we go for our next match of the evening. Hechicero comes out with Don Callis. Will Ospreay makes his ring walk. The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Callis sits in on commentary for this one. Ospreay is taped up after his match with Jon Moxley at AEW Dynasty. Hechicero focuses on Ospreay’s leg early on, but Ospreay fights back.

Will with a standing corkscrew moon sault. He goes for the cover but Hechicero kicks out. Will goes for a chop but Hechicero moves and he throws Will to the ropes. Will with a kick to the side of the head. Will runs towards Hechicero but Hechicero with a head scissor DDT. He goes for the cover but Will gets his foot on the bottom rope.

Don Callis begins to yell at the referee. Hechicero with right hands onto Will but the referee breaks it up and he calls for a doctor. He gets in the ring. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Will to the outside of the ring. Hechicero runs to the ropes and lands a splash. He throws Will back into the ring. Hechicero climbs the top rope and lands an elbow to the back of the neck. He goes for the cover but Will kicks out. Hechicero climbs the second rope but Will with a kick.

Ospreay grabs Hechicero but Hechicero lands on his feet. Will with a super kick. He goes for a cutter but Hechicero gets him in an arm bar submission. Will gets to his feet and lands a one arm Styles Clash. Ospreay then connects with the Hidden Blade for the victory. We head to another break.

Winner: Will Ospreay

TBS Championship

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Kamille

After a quick word backstage from Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, where Mox vs. Nick Wayne was announced for AEW Spring BreakThru Collision tomorrow, we head back inside the arena, where we return to ringside for championship action. Kamille makes her way to the ring as Renee Paquette checks in from ringside with some brief background info.

The upbeat reigning TBS Champion, Willow Nightingale, makes her way out next. She plays to the crowd, per usual, and her music dies down. The referee holds up the TBS title, the bell sounds and we get this TBS women’s title tilt officially off-and-running. Nightingale goes straight to work on Kamille.

She grabs Kamille but Kamille with a kick. Kamille with an arm bar. She goes for a splash in the corner but Willow moves out of the way. Willow with right hands but Kamille with a kick. Kamille gets on the ring apron and she hangs Willow’s arm up on the top rope.

She gets in the ring but Willow with chops to the chest. She grabs Kamille but Kamille with a right hand. Back from commercial, both women with clotheslines. Willow with a running shoulder tackle and Kamille is down in the corner. Willow with a cannonball.

She goes for the cover but Kamille kicks out. She grabs Kamille but she can’t lift her up. Kamille with the rough rider. She goes for the cover but Willow kicks out. Kamille lifts Willow up but Willow lands on her feet. She pushes Kamille into the corner. Willow with a back slide cover and she gets the pin.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Willow Nightingale

AEW World Championship

MJF (c) vs. Darby Allin

It’s main event time!

Backstage, we see MJF walking as we get ready for the ring entrances for our AEW World Championship main event of the evening. The camera cuts to Renee Paquette with Darby Allin. They stop and in comes Sting. He tells Darby he knows what to do. Darby says it is show time and Sting says no, it is his time. To go take it.

Inside the arena, the two make their respective ring entrances. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. MJF says time out and he takes out the diamond ring out of his trunks. He gives it to the referee and he low blows Allin behind the referee’s back.

MJF with a head lock but Allin throws MJF towards the ropes. MJF stops before the referee. Allin with a low blow. Allin with the Scorpion Death Drop. Allin with the Coffin Drop and another Coffin Drop. He lands a third Coffin Drop. Allin climbs the top rope and he lands another Coffin Drop.

Allin with a side head lock cover and gets the victory. And just like that, the torch has been passed and All Elite Wrestling has a brand new AEW World Champion. Darby Allin celebrates with the title in emotional fashion, with the locker room and Sting joining him, as this week’s show comes to a close. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW AEW World Champion: Darby Allin

Tonight's MASSIVE post #AEWDynasty edition of #AEWDynamite: Spring BreakThru features an AEW World Title Match between @The_MJF + @DarbyAllin and much more! Follow @ReneePaquette + @RJCity1 around Seattle as they preview the show starting LIVE at 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/cPUbiIF538 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2026