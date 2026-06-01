WWE Reveals Complete King And Queen Of The Ring Tournament Brackets

During the post-show of the 2026 WWE Clash in Italy on Sunday, the company unveiled the complete brackets and first-round matchups for this year’s King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

It was announced that the first-round matches will be contested in Fatal 4-Way bouts, kicking off on today’s post-Clash episode of RAW. The first match features Penta, Oba Femi, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes, and the event is being held at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

Here are the first-round matchups for the 2026 King of the Ring tournament:

– Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

– Rey Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

– Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Tama Tonga vs. Ricky Saints

– Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Bálor

The winner of the match between Penta, Oba Femi, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes will face the winner of the Rey Mysterio, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest match in the semifinals. Meanwhile, the winner of the Seth Rollins, Je’Von Evans, Tama Tonga, and Ricky Saints matchup will compete against the winner of the Jey Uso, LA Knight, Royce Keys, and Finn Balor match.

Now, here are the first-round matchups for the 2026 Queen of the Ring tournament:

– Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green

– Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill

– Roxanne Perez vs. IYO SKY vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend

– Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James

The winner of the Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Chelsea Green match will face the winner of the Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria, Charlotte Flair, and Jade Cargill match in the semifinals. On the other side of the bracket, the winner of the Roxanne Perez, IYO SKY, Giulia, and Lash Legend match will compete against the winner of the Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, Jacy Jayne, and Kiana James match for the other semifinal.

The finals of both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will occur at the 2026 WWE Night of Champions PLE, taking place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 27. The winners of both tournaments will receive title shots at WWE SummerSlam 2026.