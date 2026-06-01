Cody Rhodes Shares Unusual Dream Venue For Future WWE Event

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with TMZ about various topics, including whether Danhausen is responsible for the New York Knicks’ success.

Rhodes said, “I mean, right now they’re on a hot, hot winning streak and he’s — I’d say so. I’d say so. Also, they have a great team. I think there’s geniune good synergy. I think New York’s waited long enough for it, and the whole world is kind of behind them on it. WWE is a fan, that’s for sure. And Danhausen, if that counts.”

On on extraordinary location he wants a WWE show to be held at:

“Ooh. I would like to do a decommissioned — what do we call them, where we put the plans on it. It’s eluding me. Luger did the slam on Yokozuna on the Intrepid. Basically, a decommissioned battleship, you know what I’m saying?. I hope so, that’d be really cool. Unique locations are always fun because then you can play them in the game.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)