Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For The Vision

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Vision has lost another member due to injury. Logan Paul will be sidelined for several months after suffering a tricep injury during the Saturday Night’s Main Event special last weekend. Despite this setback, Austin Theory and Paul successfully retained the World Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits, consisting of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, at the same event.

On RAW, a visibly dejected Theory approached WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, seemingly to relinquish the title, expressing uncertainty about what to do in his partner’s absence. Heyman reassured Theory that when he and Logan won the tag team titles, he had written down “The Vision” defending the championship in the contract rather than specifying individual names. With Bronson Reed also out due to injury, Bron Breakker remains the only available option for a replacement.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Theory and Breakker are currently the World Tag Team Champions. However, Meltzer noted that more members are expected to be added to The Vision beyond Maxxine Dupri, who has been heavily teased to join the group in recent weeks. While he didn’t disclose any potential candidates, Meltzer mentioned that discussions about expanding the heel stable began before Paul’s injury occurred.