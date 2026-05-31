Rhea Ripley Admits She Wasn’t Fully Ready When She Joined WWE

WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley spoke with Omar Raja of ESPN about her nearly 9-year journey with the company. She noted that while she was technically ready for wrestling, she wasn’t mentally prepared.

Ripley said, “I think wrestling-wise I was ready; mentally-wise, I wasn’t. Just because I wasn’t confident and comfortable in my own skin. I was still trying to please everyone and fit the mold that everyone wanted me to fit. So that was, I don’t think I was ready. But also, it’s the start of my story, and we all have to grow from somewhere, and that’s just where I grew from.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)