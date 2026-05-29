Tiffany Stratton Explains Why She Changed Her Finishing Move

WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton recently appeared on A Shot of Brandi to discuss various topics, including her original finisher and the reasons for switching her finishing move to a variation of a moonsault known as the World’s Prettiest Moonsault.

Stratton said, “So I actually — originally when I first got on TV, it was a Vader Bomb. But it had like, a full twist and I called it the Tiffy Twist. So it wasn’t originally my plan to have that [the moonsault] as my finish. And then I started landing the Tiffy Twist kind of like awkwardly on my side, or I wasn’t completing the twist every time. And it just like scared me because like, you’re coming into the ground so fast and you’re twisting at the same time. So I’m like, I don’t wanna break my nose on accident. So I decided to do the moonsault. And the reason why I do the jumping one is because I was a trampoline gymnast and like, jumping off of the ropes like kind of directly reflects my background I feel like. And it just adds like a little bit of pizazz, if you will, with the jumping. And I feel like not a lot of people can do that.”

On if she’s ever really missed the moonsault:

“I was wrestling — I think it was Fallon Henley. And I do it, but it wasn’t me hitting the move, it was like a –I faded it, like I landed on my feet and she rolled in. But my boot slipped off of the rope and I was — Yeah, that was scary.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)