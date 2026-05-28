Update On Why WWE Released Multiple Tag Teams

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is looking to rebuild its tag team division after a significant depletion of its roster due to the release of several tag teams. This includes former WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day, Motor City Machine Guns, and Wyatt Sicks.

In a recent Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed fan concerns regarding WWE’s decision to release multiple tag teams while simultaneously seeking to enhance their tag team division.

Sapp explained that the situation with The New Day, consisting of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, was primarily financial; they declined a pay cut offered by WWE.

In contrast, the Motor City Machine Guns, consisting of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, reportedly earned lower-end contracts for main roster talent. It’s been indicated that these contracts typically range from $350,000 to $400,000 a year.

Regarding WWE’s plans to revitalize the tag team division, Sapp mentioned that bringing in “new but familiar teams” would be a more “cost-effective” approach than retaining The New Day, who were rumored to be earning millions each year. One team that WWE is rumored to be interested in bringing back is Enzo Amore and Big Cass. The New Day and the Motor City Machine Guns need to complete their 90-day notice of termination periods before they can become unrestricted free agents.