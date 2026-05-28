Logan Paul Undergoes Surgery After Torn Tricep Injury

According to a report from PWMania.com, WWE World Tag Team Champion Logan Paul sustained a torn tricep last weekend during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, and this injury is expected to keep him sidelined for several months.

Recently, Paul provided an update on his injury through his Twitter (X) account. He revealed that he underwent surgery to repair the torn tricep. Although doctors have informed him that the recovery process will take six months, Paul expressed skepticism about this timeline, stating that he doesn’t believe them.

Paul wrote, “Tore my tricep, got surgery while wide awake, told doc I wanna feel it all. Still the Tag Team champ just FYI. They’re telling me 6-month recovery, but I don’t believe them, I’ll be back in a couple weeks with some PRIME shake (32g protein).”

Currently, Austin Theory still holds one of the World Tag Team Titles. Since The Vision are not vacating the belts, Bron Breakker will now join as the other half of the World Tag Team Champions.