WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 5/22/2026

According to WrestleNomics, last Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.258 million viewers and a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 6.25% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 1.184 million and a 26.09% rise from the prior week’s rating of 0.23 in the same demographic. The rating for the key 18-49 demographic remained consistent with the rating of 0.29 from two weeks ago, although the total audience was slightly lower than that episode’s 1.279 million viewers.

Currently, WWE SmackDown has an average rating of 0.301 in the key 18-49 demographic and an average viewership of 1.254 million. In comparison, the same period in 2025 recorded a higher rating of 0.450 and an average of 1.518 million viewers.

The episode featured a main event where Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes faced Sami Zayn in a non-title match.