Court Hearing Scheduled For Ludwig Kaiser Following Recent Arrest

According to Fightful.com, the Orange County Clerk Circuit Court has announced that Ludwig Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on July 16th.

As reported by PWMania.com, the judge has recently approved a motion allowing Barthel to travel both within the United States and internationally during the trial.

Additionally, fellow WWE star GUNTHER reportedly covered Kaiser’s bond for his release following his arrest. The cash appearance record identified GUNTHER, who is a former stablemate of Kaiser in Imperium, by his real name, Walter Hahn. Hahn deposited $1,000 and signed the necessary documents.

In the meantime, Kaiser will participate in AAA Noches de Los Grandes on Saturday, May 30th. Competing as El Grande Americano II, he will face Chad Gable, also known as Original El Grande Americano, in a Mask vs. Mask match.