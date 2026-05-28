Top WWE Star Reacts To Danhausen’s Massive Rise In Popularity

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on UnSportsmanlike with Evan, Canty, and Michelle to discuss various topics, including Danhausen.

Rhodes said, “I don’t know, what do we think about Danhausen, by the way? I don’t know if I — I don’t know where I stand on him yet. I don’t know. He’s part of the crew that [signs] 8 x 10s early in the day. We do a stack of them. It’s a small crew that do these, we sell them up at the stands. And now he has a stack and it sits next to my stack. And so, we’ve had a couple of moments where we sat next to each other. I don’t have the best read on Very Nice, Very Evil, Very Rich. Don’t know enough about [him].

On Danhausen’s merchandise sales:

“I do think it’s safe to say Danhausen is one of the most popular people in all of WWE at the moment, and I don’t really see it stopping. He overtook the merch game. There’s all kinds of market confusion, because the WWE Shop website has a thing that people actually believe. But I’ll tell you right now who’s the king of the merch game? It’s Danhausen. He’s beaten us all”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)